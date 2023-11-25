Minimal Modeling
Many explanations of JOIN are wrong, and people get confused
Most common explanations of JOIN are incomplete and build the wrong mental model. As the result, people get confused. In this post we discuss the…
Nov 25
•
Alexey Makhotkin
5
Book update
I'm working on a book: “Database Design with Minimal Modeling”.
Nov 21
•
Alexey Makhotkin
1
An algebraic curiosity
There is one non-1NF relation in every real-world database, no matter how well designed.
Nov 18
•
Alexey Makhotkin
2
October 2023
Data modeling brain dump, vol. I
Recently I’ve been posting some Twitter threads with daily braindumps on random data-related topics. Here is the first volume: 12 threads. Each thread…
Oct 12
•
Alexey Makhotkin
4
September 2023
Currencies, countries, and languages: the well-known anchors
I’d like to talk a little bit about how currencies, countries and languages are treated in databases, and also show how they could be represented in…
Sep 21
•
Alexey Makhotkin
1
1
The scope of the data modeling book
Here is the outline I have so far: basic logical model; either/or/or data; polymorphic data; template repetitions; basic physical model; secondary data.
Sep 7
•
Alexey Makhotkin
2
August 2023
Links and composite keys
Composite primary key is one concept from the relational model that could confuse during modeling. We discuss why primary keys should be handled…
Aug 9
•
Alexey Makhotkin
1
July 2023
Database Modeling book — beta readers wanted
I'm looking for some early beta readers of my book on database modeling for beginners. The goal of this book is to take you from a vague idea of what…
Jul 31
•
Alexey Makhotkin
1
More on false links
We describe a confusing pattern in that is often encountered: a) three anchors linked to the fourth anchor as ⪫, together with the false link that…
Jul 24
•
Alexey Makhotkin
1
Why Minimal Modeling has no 3-way links
We discuss the minimal model of “User buys an Item as a gift to another User” scenario; point out false links; try to make another step towards…
Jul 11
•
Alexey Makhotkin
1
May 2023
How to discover all the data sources, low-fuss way
Sometimes you need to understand the databases and data sources that your company uses. You can use a small spreadsheet for that, with just half a dozen…
May 23
•
Alexey Makhotkin
1
(3/3) "Relational Database Management: A Status Report" [Chris Date, 1983]
Rewatching Chris Date's talk from 1983 today. Pt. III. Possible future developments.
May 12
•
Alexey Makhotkin
2
