Many explanations of JOIN are wrong, and people get confused
Most common explanations of JOIN are incomplete and build the wrong mental model. As the result, people get confused. In this post we discuss the…
Alexey Makhotkin
Book update
I'm working on a book: “Database Design with Minimal Modeling”.
Alexey Makhotkin
An algebraic curiosity
There is one non-1NF relation in every real-world database, no matter how well designed.
Alexey Makhotkin
October 2023
September 2023
August 2023
July 2023
Database Modeling book — beta readers wanted
I'm looking for some early beta readers of my book on database modeling for beginners. The goal of this book is to take you from a vague idea of what…
Alexey Makhotkin
More on false links
We describe a confusing pattern in that is often encountered: a) three anchors linked to the fourth anchor as ⪫, together with the false link that…
Alexey Makhotkin
Why Minimal Modeling has no 3-way links
We discuss the minimal model of “User buys an Item as a gift to another User” scenario; point out false links; try to make another step towards…
Alexey Makhotkin
May 2023
How to discover all the data sources, low-fuss way
Sometimes you need to understand the databases and data sources that your company uses. You can use a small spreadsheet for that, with just half a dozen…
Alexey Makhotkin
(3/3) "Relational Database Management: A Status Report" [Chris Date, 1983]
Rewatching Chris Date's talk from 1983 today. Pt. III. Possible future developments.
Alexey Makhotkin
