Hello all,

I’ve been busy with some material for the book, here are two draft chapters:

1/ “Many yes/no attributes: table design study” (~2600 words)

https://kb.databasedesignbook.com/posts/restaurant-attributes-design/

This text I think is more interesting for this substack. I tried to illustrate the alignment between logical and physical models, and how this alignment breaks down when we choose a different table design strategy. The hidden agenda is, of course, to show why Minimal Modeling is needed.

Also, we again discuss the Game of Tables, and how it inevitably arises even for such simple pattern as “yes/no attribute”, repeated dozens of times.

2/ “Database Design for Google Calendar: a tutorial” (~9000 words)

https://kb.databasedesignbook.com/posts/google-calendar/

For some reason, I did not post the link to the final version here before, but this text has been finished for quite some time already, and had a very good response from the readers.