hello all,

Some time ago I was invited to a software development podcast called “Organized Programming”. We spoke about database design and Minimal Modeling for an hour and 46 minutes. Unfortunately, the podcast is in Russian, so it would only be useful to maybe 10% of subscribers of this substack.

Do you know somebody who would be interested to have me on their podcast? Could you introduce us to each other? Things that I’m willing to talk about in depth are:

database design based on business requirements;

learning database design;

making sense of existing databases;

documenting your data;

history of relational model;

data-related bottlenecks in software development process;

etc.

Here is a talk I gave at online meetup in February:

https://minimalmodeling.substack.com/p/documenting-your-database-using-minimal.

Drop me an email: squadette@gmail.com, or reply to this mail.

Thank you in advance.

Anyway, here is a link to the recent podcast episode with Kirill Mokevnin:

«Авторский метод проектирования баз данных от Алексея Махоткина / #20» (подкаст «Организованное программирование», ведущий Кирилл Мокевнин).