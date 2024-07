Hello all,

I was invited to speak at the Data Vault User Group 2024 Conference, 11th – 12th September 2024 in London.

I’m going to talk about documenting databases using the Minimal Modeling approach.

The conference is fully offline, and as far as I understand it won’t even be recorded.

List of speakers, tickets, more information: https://www.ukdatavaultusergroup.co.uk/data-vault-conference-2024/.

If you plan to attend, drop me a line.