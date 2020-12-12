Minimal Modeling substack is dedicated to in-depth discussion of all kinds of topics related to the database modeling.
Table of contents (work in progress)
General principles
Idempotence;
Minimality;
Dependencies;
Data
Primary data
Secondary data
Time-series data
Minimal modeling
Nouns
Existence;
Attributes
Relations
Pure data types
Numbers
Strings and text
Blobs;
Date/time;
Structural data types
Pairs;
Either/or/or;
Further topics
IDs;
NULLs;
JSON-based data types;
Polymorphic data;
Postal addresses;
Personal names;
Counts;
Schema catalog
Catalog of nouns
Catalog of attributes
Catalog of links
Narratives
Knowledge management
Physical representation
Wide tables
Narrow tables
Side-tables
JSON-based representations
Schemaless
Temporality
Atomicity;
Schema evolution
Adding anchors, attributes, links;
Getting rid of attributes, links, anchors;
Changing attributes, links, anchors;
Data management techniques
Modeling common tasks
Secondary data
Change tracking;
Replication;
Indexes;
Catalog of secondary data;
Classical relational model
Software development
ORM design: pt. I;
Data dependencies;
Stakeholders and their concerns
database administrators;
physical storage management;
storage budgeting;
PII compliance (GDPR);
financial compliance (SOX);
payments compliance (PCI DSS);
software developers;
Devops;
internal compliance;
Security;
data scientists.
About the author
I started working with databases around 1996. The idea of this Substack has been brewing for few years already.
Super-short CV: software developer (+database administrator) — team lead — project manager — head of software development (150+ people) — burned out — dinosaur.
