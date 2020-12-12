Minimal Modeling substack is dedicated to in-depth discussion of all kinds of topics related to the database modeling.

Table of contents (work in progress)

General principles

Data

Primary data

Secondary data

Time-series data

Minimal modeling

Nouns Existence;

Attributes

Relations

Data types

Schema catalog

Catalog of nouns

Catalog of attributes

Catalog of links

Extracting logical schema;

Narratives

Knowledge management

Physical representation

Schema evolution

Adding anchors, attributes, links;

Getting rid of attributes, links, anchors;

Changing attributes, links, anchors;

Data management techniques

Modeling common tasks

Secondary data

Change tracking;

Replication;

Indexes;

Catalog of secondary data;

Classical relational model

Software development

ORM design: pt. I;

Data dependencies;

Stakeholders and their concerns

Development managers;

database administrators;

physical storage management;

storage budgeting;

PII compliance (GDPR);

financial compliance (SOX);

payments compliance (PCI DSS);

software developers;

Devops;

internal compliance;

Security;

data scientists.

About the author

I started working with databases around 1996. The idea of this Substack has been brewing for few years already.

Super-short CV: software developer (+database administrator) — team lead — project manager — head of software development (150+ people) — burned out — dinosaur.

