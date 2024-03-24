Hello all,

Christian has uploaded the recording of my talk from 2024-02-07: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DPQsSwflS0 (38 minutes, Q&A was not included).

00:00 Problem definition

09:17 Minimal Modeling: crash course

25:10 Minimal Modeling process

33:23 Early adopters experience

Abstract: A typical problem that many companies have: hundreds of tables, and the documentation efforts do not gain traction. Common approaches to logical modeling, such as graphical schemas, do not live up to expectations. We show how a data catalog can be organized in a lightweight tabular format, e.g. a spreadsheet. In our approach, every database can be described using four concepts: anchors, attributes, links, and secondary data. The catalog is designed to be incremental and collaborative. Early adopters of Minimal Modeling approach report reduced project onboarding time, better communication with business stakeholders, and substantial project cost savings.

Slides: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0nhd5d9u73tvph5ffkabs/DM3-Alexey-Makhotkin-Minimal-Modeling.pdf?rlkey=k53k85xs1dbwem59h0icywf0u&dl=0

Recorded at the Data Modeling Meetup Munich (DM3): https://www.meetup.com/Data-Modeling-DM3