Tomorrow: Epoch8 (https://e8.team/), an AI/ML agency and an early adopter of Minimal Modeling, goes live on how Minimal Modeling helps AI agents.

The docs you write to make a database understandable to people are exactly what an AI agent needs to query that database correctly.

Quick recap if you missed the previous announcement. An AI agent has no reliable way to know what your tables and columns mean, so it guesses at the structure and gets it wrong. Epoch8, an early adopter of Minimal Modeling, found that describing a client's data as anchors, attributes and links gives the agent the domain it was missing, and it starts writing correct queries.

On screen, Olga Tatarinova, co-founder of Epoch8, will show the anonymized model, how the agent reads it to write accurate SQL against real client data, and what did not work in the first two versions and what changed in the third.

If you’re already signed up, see you tomorrow. If not, there's still room:

“How Epoch8 uses Grist to make AI agents query client databases accurately.” 60 minutes, on Demio, with live Q&A at the end.

Register here → https://www.getgrist.com/grist-epoch8-webinar/

July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST, 3 PM GMT

See you there,