Hello all, and welcome to new subscribers!

At the kind invitation from Christian Kaul (modelyourreality.substack.com) I’m going to give a talk: “Incremental Documentation for Your Database, using Minimal Modeling”.

This will take place on February 7, 2024 at 19:00 (Central European Time) as part of Data Modeling Meetup Munich (DM3), online: https://www.meetup.com/data-modeling-dm3/events/297230801/. Please join if you’re interested.

Abstract: A typical problem that many companies have: hundreds of tables, and the documentation efforts do not gain traction. Common approaches to logical modeling, such as graphical schemas, do not live up to expectations. We show how a data catalog can be organized in a lightweight tabular format, e.g. a spreadsheet. In our approach, every database can be described using four concepts: anchors, attributes, links, and secondary data. The catalog is designed to be incremental and collaborative. Early adopters of the Minimal Modeling approach report reduced project onboarding time, better communication with business stakeholders, and substantial project cost savings.

See you there in two months!

The previous post became the most popular on this substack. There are now well over 500 subscribers here, which is quite a milestone for me. Thank you for your interest!