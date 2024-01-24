Hello all,

I’ve already sent this announcement in December, so please skip if you already have that in your calendar. There is no new information in this post.

At the kind invitation from Christian Kaul (modelyourreality.substack.com) I’ll give a talk: “Incremental Documentation for Your Database, using Minimal Modeling”.

This will take place in two weeks, on February 7, 2024 at 19:00 (Central European Time) as part of Data Modeling Meetup Munich (DM3), online: https://www.meetup.com/data-modeling-dm3/events/297230801/. Please join if you’re interested.

I have forty slides so far, and it looks like I need to expand that quite a bit. We’ll talk about onboarding people; the main idea of Minimal Modeling; and processes that are enabled by the approach. I’ll share some results that the early adopters of MM saw in practice.

Abstract: A typical problem that many companies have: hundreds of tables, and the documentation efforts do not gain traction. Common approaches to logical modeling, such as graphical schemas, do not live up to expectations. We show how a data catalog can be organized in a lightweight tabular format, e.g. a spreadsheet. In our approach, every database can be described using four concepts: anchors, attributes, links, and secondary data. The catalog is designed to be incremental and collaborative. Early adopters of the Minimal Modeling approach report reduced project onboarding time, better communication with business stakeholders, and substantial project cost savings.

See you online in two weeks!