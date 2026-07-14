“How Epoch8 uses Grist to make AI agents query client databases accurately.”

Register here → https://www.getgrist.com/grist-epoch8-webinar/

July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST, 3 PM GMT

Epoch8 (https://e8.team/), an AI/ML agency, were an early adopter of Minimal Modeling, first using it to document and make sense of the databases in their analytics work. Then agents arrived, and a pattern showed up. When they described a client's data the Minimal Modeling way, anchors, attributes, links and a few narratives, the agent understood the domain and started writing correct queries.



The reason will be familiar here. An AI agent has no reliable way to know what your tables and columns actually mean. It guesses at the structure and gets it wrong often enough that nobody trusts the output. A Minimal Modeling description is the missing layer: a plain-language map of anchors, attributes and links that sits between the agent and the database, maintained by non-technical people in a spreadsheet.



On July 24, Olga Tatarinova, co-founder of Epoch8, will show how this works in practice. She keeps the model in Grist, walks through how Claude or other agents read it to write accurate SQL against real client data. The same setup runs across projects in industrial software, retail and eCommerce.



If your team is anywhere near putting AI on top of your operational data, this one is worth an hour.

“How Epoch8 uses Grist to make AI agents query client databases accurately.”

Register here → https://www.getgrist.com/grist-epoch8-webinar/

July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST, 3 PM GMT



See you there,

