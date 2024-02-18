In the past couple of months I’ve been working on a longer text called “Database Design for Google Calendar”. It illustrates the approach from the “Database Design using Minimal Modeling” book by building a logical and physical schema for a product that closely resembles Google Calendar.

I wrote four sections so far, ~5700 words in total; ~four more sections to follow. After that I’m going to assemble it as a continuous text, edit and publish as a separate URL. Also, it’s going to become a chapter in the book.

I’ve been sending those chapters to a separate mailing list for the book: https://databasedesignbook.com/.

Table of contents

I’d be grateful for the feedback, especially if you’re new to database modeling.

Introduction, problem description, pt. 1: basic all-day events. https://databasedesignbook.com/posts/database-design-for-google-calendar-pt-1

Pt. 2: Time-based events. https://databasedesignbook.com/posts/database-design-for-google-calendar-pt-2

Pt. 3: Repeated all-day events. https://databasedesignbook.com/posts/database-design-for-google-calendar-pt-3

Pt. 4: Rendering the calendar page, day slots. https://databasedesignbook.com/posts/database-design-for-google-calendar-pt-4

Pt. 5: Time slots. TBW.

Pt. 6: Revisiting the entire schema, graphical representation. TBW.

Pt. 7: Building physical table schema using standard approach. TBW.

Pt. 8: Conclusion. TBW.

Please forward this email if you know somebody who wants to learn database design!