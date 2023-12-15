Designing database for Google Calendar, pt. I
Here is the first post in new “Designing database for Google Calendar” series. This is going to be an illustration on how the method explained in the book works in practice, for a non-trivial real-world application.
https://databasedesignbook.com/posts/database-design-for-google-calendar-pt-1
The draft plan of the series is:
Time-based events;
Repeated events;
“What should happen” vs “What actually happened” pattern;
Overriding some events from the repeated series;
Physical schema building;