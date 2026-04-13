One of the goals of this substack is to deconstruct the traditional ways of teaching basic topics in relational databases. About a year ago I wrote a detailed treatment of fourth normal form (4NF) that was quite successful.

Today I want to share a similar treatment of fifth normal form (5NF):

“5NF and Database Design” (3900 words)

Contrary to traditional treatments, we simply apply the database design process explained in “Database Design Book”: start with business requirements, extract a structured logical schema, design tables using the textbook table design strategy.

As a result we get correct, fully normalized tables that are perfectly aligned with application requirements. No anomalies, no redundancy, no unexplained “table splitting”.

Two table design patterns are identified in the text: AB-BC-AC triangle and ABC+D star pattern. In the extra chapters we show how this design behaves when business requirements need to be further extended.

We also discuss existing literature on this subject. Particularly, we try to understand why the Wikipedia page on fifth normal form is hard to understand and to apply in practice.