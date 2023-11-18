Here is a little algebraic curiosity: there is one non-1NF relation in every real-world database, no matter how well designed.

Consider a set of pairs, where the first element of the pair is the table name, and the second element of the pair is the entire contents of the table.

table_name | table_data

—----------------------

comments | <entire contents of “comments” table>

posts | <entire contents of “posts” table>

users | <entire contents of “users” table>

... | ...

And so on. This is a relation, and it is not in first normal form, because it has relations as elements. That’s it.

I like this construction because its definition is very simple, basically a single sentence. Also, this relation is undeniably not in the first normal form, using the most basic and direct definition of first normal form. You don’t need to argue about things like NULLs or non-scalar data types to agree that it’s not 1NF.

Also, this construction exists on the very level where relational theory is defined: you don’t need to come up with hypothetical examples from the real world, because any example would do. At the same time, this construction is deeply grounded in the real world: it exists in every WordPress installation, for example.

Of course, this fact is completely useless. However, it came to my mind a couple of weeks ago and I’m still fascinated, so posting here.